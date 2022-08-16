Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. 201,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

