CumRocket 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,301.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. CumRocket has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $16,301.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CumRocket has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036792 BTC.
About CumRocket
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CumRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CumRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.