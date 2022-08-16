CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 12.5 %

CuriosityStream Company Profile

Shares of CURI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,166. The company has a market cap of $107.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

