DA Davidson Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $60.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

