Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 305,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.79.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
