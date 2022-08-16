Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 305,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Dada Nexus by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

