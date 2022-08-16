Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,044. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

