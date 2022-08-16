Datarius Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $51,302.56 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $51,302.56 and approximately $135.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

