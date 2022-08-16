David Allan Malinauskas Sells 3,900 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total transaction of C$418,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,735.30.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.02. 57,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIH. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

