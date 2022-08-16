David Siegel Sells 6,500 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 300,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $49,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

