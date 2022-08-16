DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $613.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

