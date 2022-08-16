Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Tops $27.41 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $27.41 million and $543,401.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037357 BTC.
Deeper Network Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
