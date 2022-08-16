DeFine 1-Day Volume Hits $5.55 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037184 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars.

