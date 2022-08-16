Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.50

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

