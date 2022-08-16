Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Up to $77.59

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.59, but opened at $79.68. Denbury shares last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 3,267 shares trading hands.

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.22.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,786,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

