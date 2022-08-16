DeRace Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, DeRace has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges. DeRace has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $276,332.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037184 BTC.
DeRace Profile
DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins.
DeRace Coin Trading
