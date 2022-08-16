Dev Protocol Price Tops $0.50 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $557,730.02 and $6,254.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002872 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

