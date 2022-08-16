Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Up 1.6%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.92 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.92 ($0.13). 261,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 259,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.88 million and a PE ratio of 33.33.

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

