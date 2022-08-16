DinoX (DNXC) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One DinoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $687,627.18 and approximately $66,066.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037184 BTC.
DinoX Profile
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DinoX
