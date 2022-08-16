district0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and $1.62 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

