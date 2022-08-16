Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Sells £241,070.70 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 185,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £241,070.70 ($291,288.91).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON DEC opened at GBX 135.87 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.40 ($1.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.48%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

