Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZFGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.