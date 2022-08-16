Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

