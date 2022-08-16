Don-key Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $174,435.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00255600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,436,867 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

