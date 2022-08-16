Dragonchain Trading Up 33.5% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $41,865.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128565 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035620 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068579 BTC.
Dragonchain Coin Profile
Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dragonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.