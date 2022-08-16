Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 537,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,243. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 333,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 272,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

