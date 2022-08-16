easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $691.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

