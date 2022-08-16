Eden (EDN) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Eden has a total market cap of $395,523.34 and $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003938 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128779 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068375 BTC.
Eden Profile
Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.
Buying and Selling Eden
