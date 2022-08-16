eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EHTH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Price Performance

eHealth stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 352,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,023. eHealth has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

