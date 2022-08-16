Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

