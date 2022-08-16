Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 26,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,734. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

