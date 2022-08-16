Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ELDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 26,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,734. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.