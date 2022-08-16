Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4,509.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,535 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,788,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 117,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.