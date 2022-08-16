EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENS opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 183,583 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

