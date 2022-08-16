Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,060 ($24.89) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,195.86 ($26.53).

Entain Trading Up 0.5 %

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,419.50 ($17.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3,943.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,439.03.

Entain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

