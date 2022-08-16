EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.05.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,345. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 185.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average is $187.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.