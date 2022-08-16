EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

XOM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 427,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.