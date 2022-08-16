Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.0371

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $415,060.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 43% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Buying and Selling Equalizer
Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.