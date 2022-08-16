Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.0371

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $415,060.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.