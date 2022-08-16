ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 7,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235. The company has a market cap of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $19.25.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

