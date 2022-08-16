Ethereum Yield Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00008916 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $213,532.96 and $50.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00128551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068055 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

