Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Tops $0.0193 on Top Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $46,396.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

