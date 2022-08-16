Etherland (ELAND) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Etherland (ELAND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $210,341.97 and approximately $97.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherland has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Etherland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

