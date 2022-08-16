Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

