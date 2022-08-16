EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Sells $215,424.00 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 4,338,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,107. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.86.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

