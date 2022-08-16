EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Sells $215,424.00 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 4,338,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,107. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.86.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

