Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.