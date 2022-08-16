Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

