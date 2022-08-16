Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,417,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $261.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

