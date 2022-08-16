Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

