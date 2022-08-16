FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDS traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $447.69. The company had a trading volume of 152,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,294. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.47 and its 200-day moving average is $404.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

