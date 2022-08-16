Fantom Price Tops $0.37 (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $937.98 million and approximately $236.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,885.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068223 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

