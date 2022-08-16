Fear Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $379,903.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00128461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068042 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

