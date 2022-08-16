Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 9th

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 30.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

