Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

